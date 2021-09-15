DSEI 2021: BISim adds capability with VBS4 v.21.1 launch

The latest version of VBS4 includes 60 new models. (Photo: BISim)

BISim launches v.21.1 of its VBS4 visualisation and simulation platform as the UK MoD contemplates the award of DVS2.

With the UK MoD on the cusp of awarding its Defence Virtual Simulation 2 (DVS2) contract, the current providers of DVS1, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has launched the latest version of its VBS4 product.

VBS4 is a whole-earth, virtual and constructive simulation system that can also function as a simulation host.

The updates contained in VBS4 v. 21.1 include a New Physics Engine for more accurate vehicle behaviours, improved environmental features such as sea state modelling, and better workflows to provide greater flexibility in networking requirements.

The latest version features an upgrade to NVIDIA’s PhysX 4.0 as VBS4’s new physics engine, access to high-fidelity Microsoft Bing Maps global satellite imagery directly through the VBS4 launcher and a number of new interactive 3D models of vehicles, characters, and equipment representing global military forces and cultures.

At its recent virtual seminar, timed to coincide with last week’s cancelled ITEC event in Rotterdam, BISim said that the update to PhysX 4.0 ‘brings a better driving experience and improved performance in larger-scale scenarios for vehicles with different types of tyre and track systems’.

The workflow Improvements mainly focus on single-player training scenarios that, if required, can be networked.

The new v.21.1 update enables users to enter their own Microsoft Bing API key in the VBS4 launcher to leverage high-fidelity Bing satellite textures and photogrammetry anywhere on Earth for VBS4. However, BISim has pointed out that users will need to acquire their own Bing API key to licence this data for use in VBS4, as well as request a VBS4 licence update from BISim.

Another improvement is what the company refers to as ‘imposter’ technology that is applied to trees and large forested areas to improve visual quality as they are rendered in 3D from all angles and attitudes.

Adding yet more realism to further seduce the trainee into the suspension of reality, rain puddle visualisation now links to surface moisture simulation. BISim claimed ‘this simulation feature affects the performance of vehicles, providing wheel spin and adding to the realism of operating vehicles in different wet weather environments'.

It added: ‘As part of the simulation, precipitation accumulates into puddles on the terrain and evaporates from the simulated ground, depending on the rate of precipitation and the environmental temperature settings.’

VBS Geo is the integrated terrain editing tool from BISim that allows VBS4 users to model rivers, islands and flood scenes. The company says this benefits customers wishing to use the product for disaster relief training.

In addition to the additions to VBS Geo, new capabilities have been added to the VBS Plan mission planning feature. These include the ability to add fire missions.