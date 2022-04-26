IT2EC 2022: AW159 Wildcat support and training contract renewed

A five-year, £360 million ($457.6 million) support and training contract for the AW159 Wildcat helicopter has been renewed with Leonardo Helicopters UK.

This latest contract covers the period from 1 April 2022 until 31 March 2027 and includes all 62 airframes.

The new contract forms part of the 34-year Wildcat Integrated Support and Training (WIST) arrangement, the contract includes spares provision, a three-year scheduled maintenance service, enhanced technical support including aircraft safety management, as well as delivering synthetic and ground-based training for aircrew and aircraft maintainers.

The UK MoD operates two types of Wildcat from RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset: the British Army’s Lynx AH.1 and RN’s HMA2. As well as Yeovilton, support will also be provided from Leonardo Helicopters UK at Yeovil which is also the home of the joint Leonardo/UK MoD WIST project office.

Synthetic training equipment for the AW159 was supplied by Indra as part of contract awarded in August 2011 by the then AgustaWestland. The equipment includes two full mission simulators, a flight training device and a cockpit procedures trainer.

Maintenance training equipment is provided by Pennant International.

The suite of maintenance hardware devices are used by the Army and RN to familiarise students with the physical layout, operation and organisational level maintenance and flight servicing of the aircraft systems.

The equipment comprises full size representations of the relevant airframe sections of the AW159 Wildcat aircraft. Each device was designed and constructed using a combination of real aircraft parts, functional, high-fidelity replicas, non-functional replicas and low-fidelity 3D spatial representations as appropriate to the training requirements.

The Wildcat training centre at RNAS Yeovilton is contained within a purpose-designed building comprising eight classrooms, two crew rooms, three instructor offices, briefing rooms and numerous administration offices.

According to MoD Defence Equipment & Support organisation: ‘Wildcat was the first UK military helicopter to enter service with a fully integrated support and training solution at the outset, delivering serviceable aircraft to operational units.’

The chances are that this procurement model will also be adopted for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirement. This point was made to Shephard by Mike Morrisroe, Leonardo Helicopters UK’s head of campaigns, when he said that ‘we intend to offer a full end-to-end capability with our AW149 bid for NMH’.

In terms of current WIST aircraft enhancements, Shephard recently saw three aircraft at the Leonardo Helicopters facility in Yeovil that were undergoing Retrofit After Delivery (RAD) to allow them to fire Martlet and Sea Venom missiles.