Israeli F-35s to fly during US Red Flag drill for the first time
For the first time, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) joined the Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 combat training exercise held between 12 and 24 March in Nevada, US, with its F-35I Adir fighters.
The recent Red Flag aimed to strengthen the alliances and improve the capabilities of warfighters from the US, European and Central Commands.
During the exercise, the IAF focused on preparing for high-end warfighting and strategic competition through Red Flag's training programme.
Over 2,200 targets and realistic threat systems were provided by Nellis and the Nevada Test and Training Range for practice. Participants performed defensive counter-air, offensive counter-air suppression of enemy air defences and offensive counter-air interdiction scenarios.
Colonel Jared Hutchinson, commander of the 414th Combat Training Squadron, said: 'The Israeli F-35 participation in Red Flag 23-2 represents a significant step forward for the US and its allies in advancing to the next level of air warfare.
'This exercise offers a rare chance for warfighters from both countries to integrate their most advanced capabilities. Being the fifth-generation centre of excellence, Nellis AFB is capable of hosting allied F-35 units on the ground and testing them in the air.'
Red Flag is a military training exercise held at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and involves multiple branches of the US military and allied nations.
Its primary goal is to provide realistic combat training scenarios. Forces engage in air-to-air and simulated air-to-ground attacks to enhance combat readiness and interoperability.
