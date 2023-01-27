Exercise Red Flag to focus on young operators

The first Red Flag-Nellis exercise of 2023 has begun, the USAF announced on 23 January.

Around a hundred aircraft and about 3,000 personnel from Australia, the UK and the US are participating in the air combat training exercise that focuses on readiness and interoperability between the allies.

‘In our 48th year Red Flag participants will build confidence under fire, integrated leadership, and a warfighter culture that will win our nation’s fights,’ Col Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander, said in a statement.

‘Each Flag pushes state of the art to a new level by building on the efforts of