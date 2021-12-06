I/ITSEC 2021: Varjo launches Aero and highlights PTMT

At I/ITSEC 2021, the MVRSimulation PTMT drew a large number of visitors to fly the device using Varjo's XR-3 mixed reality head mounted display. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

Launched at I/ITSEC 2021 by Finnish HMD specialist Varjo, the Aero entry-level device features MVRsimulation's PTMT.

In what was a very busy I/ITSEC 2021 for head-mounted display manufacturer Varjo, the Finnish company launched its new Aero display and featured its mixed reality (MR) XR-3 integrated with MVRsimulation’s Part Task Mission Trainer (PTMT).

John Burwell, Varjo Global Head of S&T, told Shephard: ‘Aero is our entry-level device and is aimed at professional and VR users. Retailing at around $2,000, it provides high-resolution and is ergonomically designed to allow it to be worn for long periods.’

Aero provides a horizontal field-of-view of 115° and a 134° diagonal field-of-view at 12mm eye relief. Weighing in at 717 grams, including a counter-weighted headband, Aero also features a three-point adjustment method.

The XR-3 MR head-mounted display was used in two major demonstrations at I/ITSEC 2021: a fully immersive ship’s bridge simulation and as part of the PTMT.

MVRsimulation built the PTMT as part of an internal R&D development to (in its words) ‘fill the gap in current in-use mission tactics training toolkits for military fixed-wing pilots’.

Thirty of these devices are located at Los Llanos airbase in Spain for use as part of the NATO Tactical Leadership Programme. The devices feature MVRsimulation’s VRSG image generator and they are run on Battlespace Simulation Inc’s Modern Air Combat Environment architecture.

‘As well as VRSG, our head-mounted displays can run with the full range of image generators and games engines,’ Burwell said. ‘We’ve got Unreal Engine and Unity running here on our stand and companies running more proprietary image generators integrated with our displays across the show floor.’