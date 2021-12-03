I/ITSEC 2021: USMC and USN focus on LVC Training Environment

The Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) enables LVC training with live and synthetic systems around the globe. (Image: USN/Ron Keter)

The LVC Training Environment programme will represent a new step for the USMC and USN when it starts operating in FY2023.

Put current or former members of the USMC and USN together and there will always be some interesting information – and I/ITSEC 2021 was no exception with a 2 December panel discussion on the Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Training Environment programme.

Increment 1, currently under development, is scheduled to start operating in FY2023. It is being procured under congressionally authorised agile software procurement processes, to include exercise design and after-action review capabilities. It will also be used to control other simulations.

Ron Keter, programme manager for the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE), reminded the audience that the capability for LVC training arrived years before the eponymous programme began.

‘During exercises, you used to see lots of aircraft simulating threats, especially Learjets “flying profiles”,’ he said. ‘You don’t see that so much [any more]. Now, a carrier strike group can be attacked by 700 threats a day, all simulated.’

An at-sea LVC capability is aboard some 130 US warships, so they ‘can go into simulation mode, getting radar or sensor inputs, and be able to inject targets and threats into the environment’, Kater remarked, adding that this offers ‘higher realism with a lower use cost’.

'There are still models that are not necessarily connected' — LtCol Michael Donaldson, USMC

The LVC Training Environment programme will represent a new step for the USMC and USN, something that Eric Jarabek, chief engineer for synthetic training systems at Marine Corps Systems Command, said ‘connects up legacy systems, [and] stovepipe systems’.

For example, some 70-plus aviation simulations are LVC-integrated for the USMC and USN. LtCol Michael Donaldson, who is working on synthetic training for Marine Corps Training and Education Command, said they ‘currently have the capability to do virtual linked training’, and the LVC Training Environment will enhance this.

Donaldson said that ‘we have been able to unify some of our simulation data but not as many standalone simulations. There are still models that are not necessarily connected, such as for fires, command and control … we have had a lot of detailed discussions for the LVC Training Environment programme’.

The end result, he said, will be an ‘enterprise-level persistent capability providing what the other services have been doing on a temporary basis for years’.

Donaldson added that LVC Training Environment Increment 1 ‘will involve lots of existing simulations and capabilities out there among other services, enterprise tools and services, making it easier to pull exercises off, [and] making exercises more accessible especially at the home station training level’.