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NAVAIR picks Cubic for LVC training support

21st August 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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Cubic Defense Applications is to provide provides design, engineering, test and demonstration services for US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), to mature technologies for LVC training.

Under a $8.84 million task order, Cubic will support the interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive and Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment Advanced Technology Demonstration programmes.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80%); China Lake, California (10%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. 

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