NAVAIR picks Cubic for LVC training support

Cubic Defense Applications is to provide provides design, engineering, test and demonstration services for US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), to mature technologies for LVC training.

Under a $8.84 million task order, Cubic will support the interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive and Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment Advanced Technology Demonstration programmes.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80%); China Lake, California (10%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021.

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