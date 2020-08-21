NAVAIR picks Cubic for LVC training support

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
Cubic Defense Applications is to provide provides design, engineering, test and demonstration services for US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), to mature technologies for LVC training.
Under a $8.84 million task order, Cubic will support the interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive and Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment Advanced Technology Demonstration programmes.
Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80%); China Lake, California (10%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021.
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The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.