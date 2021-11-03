US Navy has bold plans for future aviator training

The USN recently released an unclassified version of its 'Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035' report with a significant focus on training.

Like all good military documents, the report started by acknowledging the threat analysis provided in the US government’s earlier 'National Defense Strategy' document. In particular, it noted ‘a complex global security environment characterised by overt challenges to the current international order and the resurgence of long-term, strategic competition among nations'.

To win in this 'Great Power Competition’, the report stated that the USN must generate ‘future readiness across the force’ and achieve ‘revolutionary training – to form the framework of Navy Aviation’s …