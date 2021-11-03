To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy has bold plans for future aviator training

3rd November 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The USN's bold vision for future aviation training encompasses all aircraft types and training methods. (Photo: USN)

The USN has published its vision for future aviation training that covers the gamut of live, virtual and constructive training — but achieving its goal will present a massive challenge.

The USN recently released an unclassified version of its 'Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035' report with a significant focus on training.

Like all good military documents, the report started by acknowledging the threat analysis provided in the US government’s earlier 'National Defense Strategy' document. In particular, it noted ‘a complex global security environment characterised by overt challenges to the current international order and the resurgence of long-term, strategic competition among nations'.

To win in this 'Great Power Competition’, the report stated that the USN must generate ‘future readiness across the force’ and achieve ‘revolutionary training – to form the framework of Navy Aviation’s …

