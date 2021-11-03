US Navy has bold plans for future aviator training

Sundog partners with SimBlocks to boost Unity capabilities
New ocean simulation software from Sundog Software highlights the move towards games engines for maritime simulation.
The USN recently released an unclassified version of its 'Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035' report with a significant focus on training.
Like all good military documents, the report started by acknowledging the threat analysis provided in the US government’s earlier 'National Defense Strategy' document. In particular, it noted ‘a complex global security environment characterised by overt challenges to the current international order and the resurgence of long-term, strategic competition among nations'.
To win in this 'Great Power Competition’, the report stated that the USN must generate ‘future readiness across the force’ and achieve ‘revolutionary training – to form the framework of Navy Aviation’s …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
New ocean simulation software from Sundog Software highlights the move towards games engines for maritime simulation.
Second ‘uplift’ contract under MFTS includes more Texan trainers and simulators.
Japan has become the third nation to join Leonardo's International Flight Training School after the Qatari and German air forces.
The Military Training and Simulation Handbook Issue 17 covers the global T&S industry and provides detailed information on airborne, ground and naval equipment, devices and systems.
Poland was seeking a training and simulation provider for the G550 until 2023 — but it received no responses.
ELTA has announced its Scorpius T training system is in use at the multi-national training exercise, Blue Flag.