IAI delivers 100th US Air Force T-38 jet trainer wing

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has delivered the 100th T-38 Talon wing to the USAF during a special ceremony held at the company’s headquarters.

The Israeli company said it had added additional tooling to the T-38 wing production facility to increase rates and meet the service’s requirements.

‘For over 60 years, the T-38 has been absolutely critical to the training and readiness of the United States Air Force. Production of sustaining parts in Israel is essential to keep the aircraft flying safely for years to come,’ director of the US Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Lit Gen David Bassett said in a video message during the ceremony.

Under the Pacer Classic III structural retrofit programme, the USAF will extend the airworthiness of 150 T-38Cs until 2029

The T-38 was developed by Northrop Grumman and was introduced into service in 1961.

It has the same basic airframe as the F-5A/B/C Freedom Fighter and the F-5E/F Tiger II. Since 1961, more than 75,000 USAF pilots have trained on the T-38 according to the manufacturer.

The T-38 is powered by two General Electric J85-GE-5 turbojet engines with afterburners.

The aircraft entered service with six countries and remains in service with Germany, Turkey and the US, with the latter country’s Air Education and Training Command being the primary user.