IAI delivers 100th US Air Force T-38 jet trainer wing
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has delivered the 100th T-38 Talon wing to the USAF during a special ceremony held at the company’s headquarters.
The Israeli company said it had added additional tooling to the T-38 wing production facility to increase rates and meet the service’s requirements.
‘For over 60 years, the T-38 has been absolutely critical to the training and readiness of the United States Air Force. Production of sustaining parts in Israel is essential to keep the aircraft flying safely for years to come,’ director of the US Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Lit Gen David Bassett said in a video message during the ceremony.
Under the Pacer Classic III structural retrofit programme, the USAF will extend the airworthiness of 150 T-38Cs until 2029
The T-38 was developed by Northrop Grumman and was introduced into service in 1961.
It has the same basic airframe as the F-5A/B/C Freedom Fighter and the F-5E/F Tiger II. Since 1961, more than 75,000 USAF pilots have trained on the T-38 according to the manufacturer.
The T-38 is powered by two General Electric J85-GE-5 turbojet engines with afterburners.
The aircraft entered service with six countries and remains in service with Germany, Turkey and the US, with the latter country’s Air Education and Training Command being the primary user.
More from Training
-
Bulgarian special forces and Royal Marines to enhance interoperability in joint training exercise
Bulgaria's special forces have teamed up with the Royal Marines for their largest UK deployment in a decade.
-
Australian soldiers practise Abrams tank refuelling with Chinook helicopter
The Australian Army has demonstrated tactical refuelling of M1 Abrams tanks with the CH-47 Chinook helicopter the first time in five years.
-
Ukrainian soldiers finalise AS90 Howitzer training in UK
The British Army has ensured Ukrainian personnel are equipped with the essential skills to operate the self-propelled howitzers as quickly as possible.
-
General Dynamics to work on $1.7 billion US flight programme
General Dynamics has been awarded a $1.7 billion contract to provide flight school training support to the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence using advanced simulation technology.
-
Space and cyber wargame brings 350 experts together
The Schriever Wargame 2023 explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict.