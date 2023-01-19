IAI lifts the lid on new loitering munition

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled Point Blank – a 'hand-launched electro-optical guided missile'.

The company is under contract from the US DoD to develop and deliver ROC-X, a variant of the Point Blank system, to meet a requirement to increase the precision strike capabilities of small tactical teams.

The backpack-transportable weapon can take off and land vertically from a soldier's hand.

IAI Missiles & Space Group EVP Guy Bar Lev said: 'Point Blank joins Israel Aerospace Industries' family of missiles, to provide ground-based tactical forces with more precise capabilities to undertake offensive operations especially against short-lived targets.'

IAI is scheduled to provide the first prototype ROC-Xs and training to the US DoD for operational testing and evaluation in FY2023.

Point Blank weighs 6.8kg and measures around 1m long. It can fly at altitudes over 1,500km at a maximum speed of 178mph.

The weapon can hover while confirming a target's nature and exact position before initiating an attack.