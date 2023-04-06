David's Sling to guard Finnish skies

Finland will procure David's Sling as its next long-range air defence system, following authorisation from the country's MoD.

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will deliver the system under a deal worth approximately €316 million.

New to the Finnish Defence Forces, the system will allow for the interception of targets at high altitude and continues the defence relationship between the Nordic nation and Israel.

Last year, Finland announced that the Rafael system was one of the final two contenders for its air defence requirements alongside the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Barak MX.

A separate agreement will be included in the contract between the Israeli and Finnish ministries of defence to ensure supply security for the system.

No sale of the system can go ahead without a sales release by the US government, as Raytheon co-developed the system with Rafael.

David's Sling has been in service with the Israel Defense Forces since 2017, forming a part of its multi-layered air defence system.