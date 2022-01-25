Hürjet stays in the hunt for Malaysian tender as serial production looms

The Turkish Executive Committee of Defence Industry (SSIK) has officially given the green light to mass production of the Hürjet trainer and light attack aircraft, which is scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2023.

A few days after the SSIK decision on 13 January, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) CEO Temel Kotil told the state-owned Anadolu Agency that this government decision came as a relief to the company, because the financial strain of self-funding the development of Hürjet without the transition to production was beginning to tell.

He also gave some clues as to the timeline for serial production of the single-engine,