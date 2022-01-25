Hürjet stays in the hunt for Malaysian tender as serial production looms

Hebrides range benefits from major investment
The Hebrides range complex in the UK has undergone a major revamp to enhance its tracking and telemetry capabilities.
The Turkish Executive Committee of Defence Industry (SSIK) has officially given the green light to mass production of the Hürjet trainer and light attack aircraft, which is scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2023.
A few days after the SSIK decision on 13 January, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) CEO Temel Kotil told the state-owned Anadolu Agency that this government decision came as a relief to the company, because the financial strain of self-funding the development of Hürjet without the transition to production was beginning to tell.
He also gave some clues as to the timeline for serial production of the single-engine,
The USAF is expanding its ISR training capabilities through an initiative that sees 526th Intelligence Squadron providing training scenarios for US units across the globe.
The Côte d'Ivoire Air Force has taken steps to train pilots and aircrew domestically.
The new SIS-ASTROS system will enable improvements to Brazilian artillery training.
HAL has made progress with its IJT after a redesign, but nobody is yet saying when it might reach the hands of the Indian Air Force.
Tests of a new Russian VR training system will be completed this year, says Rostec.