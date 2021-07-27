To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

GAO hammers US Army/Marines driver training

27th July 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

A GAO report into vehicle training accidents concluded that a significant number involved roll-overs. (Photo: DVIDS)

A US Government Accountability Office report highlights a number of shortfalls in how the US Army and US Marine Corps conducts driver training.

The US Army and USMC have taken steps to alter the way they train drivers of combat vehicles following criticism in a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report published earlier in July.

However, while some changes have been made to driving syllabi by the two services, the GAO said that ‘the Army and Marine Corps have not developed a well-defined process to build driver skills and experiences'.

The GAO report, called ‘Military Vehicles - Army and Marine Corps Should Take Additional Actions to Mitigate and Prevent Training Accidents’, looked at trends in tactical vehicle accidents and deaths in non-operational conditions over a ten-year period (2010-2019 ...

