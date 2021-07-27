GAO hammers US Army/Marines driver training

Military Training magazine: recognition training, CBRN training and more
The US Army and USMC have taken steps to alter the way they train drivers of combat vehicles following criticism in a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report published earlier in July.
However, while some changes have been made to driving syllabi by the two services, the GAO said that ‘the Army and Marine Corps have not developed a well-defined process to build driver skills and experiences'.
The GAO report, called ‘Military Vehicles - Army and Marine Corps Should Take Additional Actions to Mitigate and Prevent Training Accidents’, looked at trends in tactical vehicle accidents and deaths in non-operational conditions over a ten-year period (2010-2019 ...
On completion of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the T-7A trainer aircraft programme for the USAF, Saab will undertake production of aft airframe sections as its new US facility.
A two-year trial of Velis Electro aircraft will begin in September at the Danish Armed Forces Flying School in Karup.
Industry will help research and facilitate distributed learning standards for DoD.
It has been a while since KAI received any orders for the T-50 jet, but a couple of deals are on the cards.
BAE Systems to support and train new joint Hawk squadron based at RAF Leeming, UK.