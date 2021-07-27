GAO hammers US Army/Marines driver training

The US Army and USMC have taken steps to alter the way they train drivers of combat vehicles following criticism in a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report published earlier in July.

However, while some changes have been made to driving syllabi by the two services, the GAO said that ‘the Army and Marine Corps have not developed a well-defined process to build driver skills and experiences'.

The GAO report, called ‘Military Vehicles - Army and Marine Corps Should Take Additional Actions to Mitigate and Prevent Training Accidents’, looked at trends in tactical vehicle accidents and deaths in non-operational conditions over a ten-year period (2010-2019 ...