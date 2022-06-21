Last Red Hawk test aircraft handed over as Saab shifts manufacturing to US
Saab has delivered the last of five fully outfitted T-7A Red Hawk aft fuselages to Boeing’s production site in St Louis. The shipment signals the final Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) part delivery on 6 May.
With both the forward and aft fuselages complete, the two sections were joined together in less than 30 minutes. This is much faster than traditionally due to the T-7A’s digital design.
As part of the manufacturing process, Boeing spliced together Saab’s aft section with the front section. This is followed by the assembly of the wings, fins and tail to produce a complete aircraft
