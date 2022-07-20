Farnborough 2022: Rheinmetall to modernise simulators for German Navy Sea Lion helicopter maintenance

Rheinmetall Electronics has been awarded a follow-on contract by partner company Reiser Simulation und Training to upgrade the Asterion cockpit trainer for the NH90 NFH Sea Lion naval helicopter maintenance training rig at Nordholz.

Asterion simulators ‘enable maintenance personnel of the Bundeswehr’s Naval Air Squadron 5 to carry out realistic maintenance and repair operations’, Rheinmetall announced on 20 July.

It added that the simulators will be completely modernised by 2024.

This upgrade will make it possible for Navy maintenance personnel to train for the latest configuration of the NH90 NFH Sea Lion naval helicopter.

Real-world data collected from German Navy NH90s will help Rheinmetall to adapt its software to the latest configuration of the NH90 helicopter.

‘This will ensure that the behaviour of the training asset is identical to that of the original equipment, a vital prerequisite for effective instruction and training of German Navy maintenance and repair personnel,’ Rheinmetall added.