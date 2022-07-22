Farnborough 2022: Inzpire offers multi-domain operational training

Inzpire used the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) on 18-22 July to exhibit its multi-domain operational training system.

A concept demonstrator platform, on show at Farnborough, uses Plexus Ascot 7 as the main entity generator. The software allows for the building of satellite constellations in the virtual world and has air, land and maritime elements, including surface, subsurface and cyber effects.

‘The system allows us to look at everything from satellites all the way through those domains. Then we can zoom right into individual soldiers or into individual helicopters.’ Dan Simmons, head of Inzpire collective training and services business unit, told journalists at an FIA press briefing.

Helicopter crew or UAS-crew trainer simulators from Inzpire can all be linked into the scenario, which allows for multi-domain training activity.

Using Bohemia’s VBS4, the system can generate tactical level operations and trainees can participate in those scenarios on various devices. Everything that happens in that tactical environment is then sent back to HQ so that commanders can review data and have a better view of the tactical level. This can improve C2 operations.

Inzpire will work with 22 Squadron over the next nine months to develop a prototype MR deployable simulator for

air door gunnery. (Photo: Inzpire)

Inzpire expects to conduct a full product demonstration in late September 2022 at Cody Park, Farnborough. That will be the full system with all white force activity, full exercise design and delivery activity.

The company will also showcase a collection of their simulators and how they will network into this system.

Inzpire also exhibited its Compact Agile Simulation Equipment (CASE) UAS operator training system at FIA.

‘Everybody’s trying to push for more and more simulations as opposed to live training and there is a requirement for the ability to simulate complex battlespaces, which are quite difficult,’ Inzpire CASE subject matter expert Steven Pook told Shephard.

The mobile CASE systems are easily transferrable, which allows for UAS operator training even if they are deployed or fulfilling carrier strike group or other maritime roles.

The Project SAGE team will undertake an initial design period, followed by a build test and acceptance phase. (Photo: Norbert Neumann)

In early 2022, the Latvian Air Force (LAF) ordered a five-week UAS and ISR course split into five weeks, with the first two being physical UAS flying.

‘Weeks three and four were classroom training with Inzpire’s ISR division, so they did all of the tactical deployment considerations and planning considerations for the system in the classroom,’ Pook said.

In the final week, a configured version of CASE was used to cement the previous four weeks’ learning.

Inzpire will also develop a prototype deployable MR air door gunnery simulator over the next nine months for the UK MoD Defence and Security Accelerator.

The programme is called Synthetic Aviation Gunnery Equipment (SAGE) and the company will closely work with crew from 22 Squadron (the operational testing and evaluation squadron for Joint Helicopter Command platforms)

over the next nine months to develop the system.

The Project SAGE team will undertake an initial design period, followed by a build test and acceptance phase before a series of tests, demonstrations and system development. Each phase will last approximately three months.