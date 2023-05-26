Exosonic begins trials of UAS testbed for supersonic aerial target programme
US aerospace start-up Exosonic announced on 23 May that it had commenced a ground and flight test programme to validate the capabilities of its EX-3M Trident autonomous, open-architecture, high-speed, developmental UAS.
Design and manufacture of the EX-3M took nine months and the aircraft will serve as a quarter-scale testbed to validate autonomy software that will be incorporated into Exosonic’s full-scale supersonic EX-3 Revenant UAS.
Revenant is a fifth-generation aerial target that Exosonic is designing under a $1.25 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract awarded by the USAF.
Exosonic is also investigating using an EX-3 variant to serve in the adversary air role.
EX-3M trials commenced with a series of ground taxi tests at the New Cuyama UAS test range in California. These will serve to verify taxi and take-off characteristics ahead of planned Summer 2023 flights to validate vehicle performance and autonomy.
Exosonic CTO and co-founder Timothy MacDonald said: 'We were able to put our aircraft through its paces out in the field and gather some great results. The data will now be analysed, and we’ll move to further ground testing and flight testing.'
After flight testing the company will explore commercial opportunities to leverage the EX-3M as an autonomy testbed or research vehicle to demonstrate USAF critical capabilities.
Exosonic is also in discussions with several commercial entities to demonstrate crewed-uncrewed teaming.
More from Training
-
Pentagon sees Ukrainian F-16s as 'long-term' solution, emphasises training needs
The US has affirmed its intention to support training of Ukrainian crews to operate the F-16 fighter jet following last week's decision to allow transfer of the aircraft.
-
US Navy takes lead on Middle East maritime security training
The Bahrain-based Combined Maritime Forces partnership has stood up a USN-led task force to support multination training events in the region covering maritime awareness, law, interdiction, rescue and leadership development.
-
US Navy anti-sub exercise puts crewed-uncrewed teaming to the test
Operating in concert with US Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, an MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAV participated in the constructive 'kill' of a simulated submarine target.
-
QinetiQ partners with US Navy and NATO on Formidable Shield exercise
QinetiQ is providing range management, aerial targets and support and evaluation services for the multinational multi-domain Exercise Formidable Shield taking place in the UK and Norway.