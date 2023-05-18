To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army to use customised QinetiQ Banshee Jet 80+ target for training

18th May 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Banshee offers the flexibility to conduct drills by emulating the behaviour of cruise missiles and enemy fast jets. (Photo: QinetiQ)

QinetiQ's MQM-185B target, based on the Banshee Jet 80+, aims to provide the US Army with hyper-realistic training capabilities.

QinetiQ has secured a contract to provide a specially tailored version of its Banshee Jet 80+ aerial target to the US Army's Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO).

The customised target, known as the MQM-185B, will help the US Army to train for real-world scenarios by simulating realistic threat targets during exercises.

QinetiQ said the Banshee will seamlessly integrate with the TSMO's proprietary Army Ground Aerial Target Control System (AGATCS).

The Banshee offers the flexibility to conduct drills by emulating the behaviour of cruise missiles and enemy fast jets.

With a maximum altitude of 30.000ft, the MQM-185B can also simulate low-level sea skimming and terrain following, presenting a realistic adversary for training purposes.

Ryan Peterson, customer account manager at QinetiQ Target Systems, emphasised the growing necessity for highly accurate targets like the Banshee in the defence sector.

‘Using... targets such as the Banshee is becoming a necessity for our defence customers. As the threat environment increases in complexity, organisations such as TSMO are seeking technology capable of delivering complex training and evaluation exercises,’ he said.

‘The MQM-185B, combined with QinetiQ’s engineering and operational flexibility, enables us to deliver a customised platform that satisfies TSMO requirements and makes its operations more agile and cost-effective.’

The RN has also been using the Banshee Jet80+. The UK MoD awarded QinetiQ the Phase 1 contract of the Project Vampire programme last year, valued at £6.68 million ($8.04 million).

Under the project, the company is providing the Banshee UAS following demonstrations of the system's launch from the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

