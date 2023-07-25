To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 is unprecedented in its scale and scope

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 is unprecedented in its scale and scope

25th July 2023 - 01:42 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Townsville

Exercise Talisman Sabre kicked off on 22 July with a firepower demonstration that included HIMARS. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Australia has never before seen anything like the scale of this year's Exercise Talisman Sabre.

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, being held from 21 July to 4 August, looks very different from previous iterations of this biennial event on Australian shores. One reason for this is the changing security landscape, as China grows evermore belligerent, and Russia has become bogged down in a war of attrition in Ukraine.

In addition to the two key partners of Australia and the US, forces from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Tonga and the UK were all participating. Troop numbers surpassed 30,000, making it the largest-ever Talisman Sabre.

China was

