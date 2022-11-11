To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence

Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence

11th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

The first three Super Mushshak aircraft for Turkey's air force arrived at Yalova on 31 October. (Photo: Turkish MoD)

The Turkish Air Force has taken delivery of the first three of 52 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft ordered under a 2017 contract with Pakistan following delays imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced via Twitter on 31 October that Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has delivered three MFI-17 Super Mushshak training aircraft to the Turkish Air Force (TurAF) command.

'The acceptance of three Super Mushshak aircraft... under the Initial Trainer Aircraft Project has been completed and included in the inventory of our Air Force Command at Yalova Airport Command.” said the Turkish MoD in the announcement.

These aircraft were delivered to Turkish Aerospace for acceptance tests, and transported to Yalova on completion of the trials.

The project agreement for the trainer aircraft was signed at the IDEF event in 2017.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us