Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced via Twitter on 31 October that Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has delivered three MFI-17 Super Mushshak training aircraft to the Turkish Air Force (TurAF) command.

'The acceptance of three Super Mushshak aircraft... under the Initial Trainer Aircraft Project has been completed and included in the inventory of our Air Force Command at Yalova Airport Command.” said the Turkish MoD in the announcement.

These aircraft were delivered to Turkish Aerospace for acceptance tests, and transported to Yalova on completion of the trials.

The project agreement for the trainer aircraft was signed at the IDEF event in 2017.