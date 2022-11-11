Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence
The Turkish Defence Ministry announced via Twitter on 31 October that Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has delivered three MFI-17 Super Mushshak training aircraft to the Turkish Air Force (TurAF) command.
'The acceptance of three Super Mushshak aircraft... under the Initial Trainer Aircraft Project has been completed and included in the inventory of our Air Force Command at Yalova Airport Command.” said the Turkish MoD in the announcement.
These aircraft were delivered to Turkish Aerospace for acceptance tests, and transported to Yalova on completion of the trials.
The project agreement for the trainer aircraft was signed at the IDEF event in 2017.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Inzpire to join BAE's single synthetic environment training programme
Inzpire is the latest partner to join BAE Systems' multi-domain project which is set to enhance virtual, immersive military training by using real-world mission data and tactics.
-
UK Wildcat helicopter weapons training and digitisation reaches next stage
The Wildcat Integrated Support and Training programme has reached its next stage with implementation of a Weapons Loading System trainer at the Royal Navy's Yeovilton base. The MoD is also experimenting with digitisation of the AW159 Wildcat helicopter.
-
VirTra launches new 3D training system
The new VirTra Volumetric Video training system captures and replicates human behaviour that soldiers can use for decision-making, human interactions and de-escalation training.
-
US awards helicopter training contracts for domestic and international programmes
The US Navy has awarded contracts for training equipment to support the USMC's CH-53K programme and the Czech Republic's UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.
-
Jordan boosts helicopter training with Bell 505
The Royal Jordanian Air Force has agreed to acquire ten Model 505 training helicopters from Bell