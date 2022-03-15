To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan indicates Turkish UAV procurements

15th March 2022 - 01:08 GMT | by Gordon Arthur, Arslan Khan, Tayfun Özberk in Islamabad

RSS

It appears that the Pakistan Air Force is the first export customer for the Akinci HALE UAV from Turkey. (Baykar)

Pakistan is improving the air force's capability with new platforms such as UCAVs from Turkey.

In a video celebrating the arrival of J-10C fighters, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has highlighted new procurements like HQ-9B surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, Turkish Akinci and Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, and YLC-8E radar.

However, this is not the full extent of the force’s modernisation drive. Post its 2019 aerial skirmish with India, Pakistan has placed newfound importance on EW and ISR, primarily due to the significant advantage gained during that bout due to force multipliers employed.

Although Turkish UAVs appeared in this promotional video, there is no corroboration of any large-scale induction of Turkish UAVs yet. While the Bayraktar TB2

