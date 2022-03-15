Pakistan indicates Turkish UAV procurements

In a video celebrating the arrival of J-10C fighters, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has highlighted new procurements like HQ-9B surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, Turkish Akinci and Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, and YLC-8E radar.

However, this is not the full extent of the force’s modernisation drive. Post its 2019 aerial skirmish with India, Pakistan has placed newfound importance on EW and ISR, primarily due to the significant advantage gained during that bout due to force multipliers employed.

Although Turkish UAVs appeared in this promotional video, there is no corroboration of any large-scale induction of Turkish UAVs yet. While the Bayraktar TB2