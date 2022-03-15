Pakistan indicates Turkish UAV procurements

Remarkable turnaround sees Germany pick F-35 and Eurofighter ECR
Germany has decided it will buy both the F-35 and a Eurofighter electronic combat role aircraft, defying a proposal from the last government.
In a video celebrating the arrival of J-10C fighters, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has highlighted new procurements like HQ-9B surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, Turkish Akinci and Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, and YLC-8E radar.
However, this is not the full extent of the force’s modernisation drive. Post its 2019 aerial skirmish with India, Pakistan has placed newfound importance on EW and ISR, primarily due to the significant advantage gained during that bout due to force multipliers employed.
Although Turkish UAVs appeared in this promotional video, there is no corroboration of any large-scale induction of Turkish UAVs yet. While the Bayraktar TB2
A winner has been declared for the Australian Army's quest to find a new tactical UAV to replace the Shadow 200.
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.
The JASDF's new Global Hawks will be able to monitor North Korean missile launch preparations and be useful in the wake of natural disasters.
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.