To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Crowded spectrum and operational security pose major challenges for US electronic warfare training

Crowded spectrum and operational security pose major challenges for US electronic warfare training

15th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

RSS

Testing and training for electromagnetic spectrum operations is complicated by the fact that operational security precludes full use of many capabilities during exercises. (Photo: US Army)

Senior US commanders are restricted in their ability to train as they fight as the training task becomes more complex and the ability to use key equipment on exercises is limited by operational security.

Difficulties with testing and training for electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), in the US and worldwide, was an issue highlighted throughout the annual convention of the Association of Old Crows in Washington DC last month. 

While not a new issue – it dates back to the Cold War – this has become more significant for the US military as the EM spectrum becomes more crowded with users, civilian and military. 

'We have to have testing and training, but we are being increasingly restricted in how we do this, though we have to train as we fight,' Frederick Moorfield, deputy chief information

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
David Isby

Author

David Isby

David Isby is a Washington-based attorney and consultant on national security issues. He has experience …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us