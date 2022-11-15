Crowded spectrum and operational security pose major challenges for US electronic warfare training

Difficulties with testing and training for electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), in the US and worldwide, was an issue highlighted throughout the annual convention of the Association of Old Crows in Washington DC last month.

While not a new issue – it dates back to the Cold War – this has become more significant for the US military as the EM spectrum becomes more crowded with users, civilian and military.

'We have to have testing and training, but we are being increasingly restricted in how we do this, though we have to train as we fight,' Frederick Moorfield, deputy chief information