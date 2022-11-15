Crowded spectrum and operational security pose major challenges for US electronic warfare training
Difficulties with testing and training for electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), in the US and worldwide, was an issue highlighted throughout the annual convention of the Association of Old Crows in Washington DC last month.
While not a new issue – it dates back to the Cold War – this has become more significant for the US military as the EM spectrum becomes more crowded with users, civilian and military.
'We have to have testing and training, but we are being increasingly restricted in how we do this, though we have to train as we fight,' Frederick Moorfield, deputy chief information
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence
The Turkish Air Force has taken delivery of the first three of 52 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft ordered under a 2017 contract with Pakistan following delays imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BISim rolls out major revamp to VBS4 and bags new Mantle ETM customer, says CCO
The VBS4 updates include a range of new features and general improvements, while the latest version of the terrain enterprise Mantle ETM supports Common Database (CDB) format.
-
Inzpire to join BAE's single synthetic environment training programme
Inzpire is the latest partner to join BAE Systems' multi-domain project which is set to enhance virtual, immersive military training by using real-world mission data and tactics.
-
UK Wildcat helicopter weapons training and digitisation reaches next stage
The Wildcat Integrated Support and Training programme has reached its next stage with implementation of a Weapons Loading System trainer at the Royal Navy's Yeovilton base. The MoD is also experimenting with digitisation of the AW159 Wildcat helicopter.
-
VirTra launches new 3D training system
The new VirTra Volumetric Video training system captures and replicates human behaviour that soldiers can use for decision-making, human interactions and de-escalation training.