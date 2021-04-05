To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×

Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Unease grows in US over electromagnetic spectrum vulnerabilities

5th April 2021 - 11:35 GMT | by David Walsh in Washington DC

RSS

How can the US recover ground it has lost to China and Russia in electromagnetic spectrum operations? (Photo: DoD)

As US dominance ebbs away, is it time for a DoD electromagnetic spectrum supremo?

Ineffective leadership means that US military pre-eminence in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) is shifting dangerously towards adversaries.

Such was the verdict of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in December 2020 — its third warning in eight years.

Commenting to Shephard in March 2021, GAO study lead Joe Kirschbaum described how ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace