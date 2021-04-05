Digital Battlespace PREMIUM: Unease grows in US over electromagnetic spectrum vulnerabilities

How can the US recover ground it has lost to China and Russia in electromagnetic spectrum operations? (Photo: DoD)

As US dominance ebbs away, is it time for a DoD electromagnetic spectrum supremo?

Ineffective leadership means that US military pre-eminence in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) is shifting dangerously towards adversaries. Such was the verdict of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in December 2020 — its third warning in eight years. Commenting to Shephard in March 2021, GAO study lead Joe Kirschbaum described how ...