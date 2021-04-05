PREMIUM: Unease grows in US over electromagnetic spectrum vulnerabilities

BAE Systems to supply IFF antenna groups to US and Australia
US Naval Air Systems Command issues contract modification for the OE-120B/UPX IFF programme.
Ineffective leadership means that US military pre-eminence in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) is shifting dangerously towards adversaries.
Such was the verdict of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in December 2020 — its third warning in eight years.
Commenting to Shephard in March 2021, GAO study lead Joe Kirschbaum described how ...
L3Harris is providing AN/PRC-117G radios to Germany under the FMS programme.
UK company is providing radar processing hardware and software for the new AN/SYY-1 system.
BAE Systems is ‘paving the way for a critical software upgrade’ to the EC-37B replacement for the EC-130H Compass Call EW aircraft, after successfully flight ...
Jerusalem-based subsidiary of BAE Systems will apply GPS expertise to Elbit’s precision-fire solutions.
BAE Systems continues to support its Common Missile Warning System in UK service.