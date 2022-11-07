Defence at depth: Seabed warfare in the spotlight

Speaking to reporters at Euronaval in Paris in October, Saab defence sales manager Chris Lade outlined the challenges of seabed warfare, including depth, power and communications.

Navies have practised seabed warfare for years in the form of mine countermeasures, hydrography and other missions; however, Lade said what had changed was the seabed itself with the proliferation of cables and pipelines.

For example, around 99% of the UK's telecoms traffic is transmitted via subsea cables. On top of this, as much as $1.9 trillion of foreign exchange cross-border trading occurs every day using the UK's subsea fibre-optic cable network, highllighting the importance of