Collins Aerospace to deliver full-rate production for US Navy air combat training
Collins Aerospace will deliver at full rate production on the USN contracts covering the Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) and Air Combat Training System (ACMI).
The effort includes both airborne and ground subsystems and will support fielding requirements at different USN training ranges.
‘TCTS II addresses today's peer threat, enabling aircrews to train and improve joint tactics, techniques and procedures in an NSA-certified secure environment,’ said John Sapp, VP and GM of integrated solutions at Collins.
The TCTS II’s long-range, air-to-air and air-to-ground networking capability supports real-time data exchanges and was validated by flight tests on F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler jets.
‘In our testing, we were able to demonstrate key discriminators of our TCTS II solution including integration into existing infrastructure, tactical intercepts and real-time mission completion notifications,’ said Sapp.
TCTS II is planned to replace the USN's legacy ACMI tracking systems with a single solution to support training, from tactical aircrew unit-level events to force exercises, including at mobile and fixed locations worldwide.
TCTS II is developed and built by Collins Aerospace and Leonardo DRS.
