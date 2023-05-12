Can Boeing's Super Hornet pull off a surprise victory in the Indian Navy's fighter jet competition?

‘An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces,' said French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement published early May, shortly after he announced the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France’s traditional military parade.

Modi has accepted the invitation as the guest of honour and will attend the event held during Bastille Day on 14 July.

Macron said Modi’s visit would coincide with the 25th anniversary of the ‘strategic partnership’ between the two countries.

The announcement is reminiscent of the Indian prime minister’s maiden 2015 visit to Paris when he announced