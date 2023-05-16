Raytheon upgrades KAI FA-50 combat aircraft with PhantomStrike radar

Raytheon Technologies will outfit the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50 light combat aircraft with its new PhantomStrike radar.

The AESA radar is a fully air-cooled fire-control radar designed to provide long-range threat detection, tracking and targeting.

Thee US government has approved the product to be exported as a Direct Commercial Sale product to KAI.

PhantomStike can be integrated into light attack aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and ground-based towers as well.

‘Outfitting the FA-50 with the PhantomStrike radar upgrades the capability of a critical aircraft, providing unparalleled performance in a compact, affordable package,’ said Annabel Flores, president of Global Spectrum Dominance at Raytheon Technologies.

‘PhantomStrike makes it possible for KAI to offer high-performance fire control radar capabilities that can integrate with US and international weapon systems, so FA-50 customers maintain air dominance,’ she added.

Production of the radars will take place in Mississippi, Arizona and Scotland with support from Raytheon UK.

Initial deliveries are expected in 2025.

The FA-50 aircraft is based on the T-50 trainer's performance and an armament storing capability, but it has been further developed and upgraded with a tactical data link, precision-guided munitions, and a self-protection subsystem.

The aircraft has been deployed and operated in the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) since 2013.