Brazilian pilots complete Gripen conversion training in Sweden
The final class of Brazilian Air Force (FAB) operational pilots have completed Delta Conversion Training onto Gripen fighter aircraft from the F-5M and AMX and will now undergo conversion onto Gripen E aircraft in Brazil.
The pilots are from 1st Air Defense Group (1st GDA) FAB and completed training on 13 June at the Gripen Centre, located at the F 7 Wing in Såtenäs, in the western region of Sweden.
The course, conducted by the Swedish Air Force’s Phoenix Squadron, is divided into two stages. The Conversion Training, with a duration of 11 weeks and 50 flights per pilot, covers the basic operation of the fighter jet in both solo and formation missions during day and night periods.
The Combat Readiness Training includes 25 flights over approximately nine weeks, exploring the air-to-air combat capabilities of the fighter, including the use of missiles, cannons, and the human-machine interface
Maj Richard Carlqvist, commander of the Phoenix Squadron which conducted the training said: ‘The Brazilian pilots are highly trained and come here with extensive operational experience, both from the F-5M and AMX units. They quickly learned about the operation, configuration, and flying of Gripen’.
The conversion to Gripen E will be conducted within the scope of the 1st GDA and taught by selected Swedish pilots who will remain at the Anápolis air base as flight instructors.
