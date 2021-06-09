To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Saab not received ‘official communication’ from Brazil for new Gripen order

9th June 2021 - 09:31 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

A Brazilian Air Force Gripen E on display during a delivery ceremony. (Photo: Saab)

Saab and the Brazilian Air Force have not talked about a new Gripen order, despite reports suggesting the service is preparing to buy more of the aircraft.

Despite reports linking the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) to a follow-on order for additional Gripen E/F fighter aircraft, the service has not mentioned to Saab when such a plan could be actioned, according to the manufacturer.

Brazil has long made clear that it has an operational need for more aircraft beyond the 36 Gripens already on contract, explained Jonas Hjelm, head of aeronautics at Saab, during the annual Gripen seminar held virtually on 8 June, ‘but they haven’t outlined in official communication or in any negotiations, when that can happen.’

He added that Saab must first show it ...

