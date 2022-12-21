Brazil becomes first 4th gen plus jet operator in South America
The Brazilian Air Force’s (FAB) First Air Defense Group (1st GDA) has begun operational activities of the first five Gripen E fighters (referred to as Gripen F-39 in Brazil).
This makes Brazil the first country in South America to operate a fourth-generation-plus advanced combat aircraft. Brazil is also the only country to operate the E variant of the Gripen besides Sweden.
The commencement of operational activities was preceded by a flight test phase that started in September 2020 with the arrival of a test aircraft in Brazil. The flight test phase was conducted at the Gripen Flight Test Center (GFTC) located at the
-
Three air forces to double F16 jets' smart weapon carriage capability
The air forces of Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco will receive BRU-57/A weapon release units to double the amount of smart bombs their F-16 jets can carry.
-
US Air Force launches prototype hypersonic missile from B-52 bomber
The weapon is designed to allow the US to target high-value, time-sensitive targets in contested environments.
-
US Navy contracts BAE for next-generation aircraft survivability system
BAE's Smart D2 technology supports the USN's conversion from round to square countermeasures.
-
European helicopter modernisation advances in Latvia and Czech Republic
Latvia has received its first UH-60M helicopter, while the Czech Republic has taken delivery of support equipment for its UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.