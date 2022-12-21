Brazil becomes first 4th gen plus jet operator in South America

The Brazilian Air Force’s (FAB) First Air Defense Group (1st GDA) has begun operational activities of the first five Gripen E fighters (referred to as Gripen F-39 in Brazil).

This makes Brazil the first country in South America to operate a fourth-generation-plus advanced combat aircraft. Brazil is also the only country to operate the E variant of the Gripen besides Sweden.

The commencement of operational activities was preceded by a flight test phase that started in September 2020 with the arrival of a test aircraft in Brazil. The flight test phase was conducted at the Gripen Flight Test Center (GFTC) located at the