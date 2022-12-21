To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazil becomes first 4th gen plus jet operator in South America

21st December 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The Gripen procurement is part of the FAB’s FX-2 programme and was initiated during the newly elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s previous administration. (Photo: Saab)

Brazil became the first South American country to operate a fourth-generation-plus advanced combat jet by inaugurating its first Gripens.

The Brazilian Air Force’s (FAB) First Air Defense Group (1st GDA) has begun operational activities of the first five Gripen E fighters (referred to as Gripen F-39 in Brazil).

This makes Brazil the first country in South America to operate a fourth-generation-plus advanced combat aircraft. Brazil is also the only country to operate the E variant of the Gripen besides Sweden.

The commencement of operational activities was preceded by a flight test phase that started in September 2020 with the arrival of a test aircraft in Brazil. The flight test phase was conducted at the Gripen Flight Test Center (GFTC) located at the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us