Boeing raises HATS for Australian helicopter pilots
Boeing Defence Australia continues to support the training of rotorcraft and UAV pilots for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Australian Army via its Helicopter Aircrew Training System (HATS). Indeed, it achieved a record 740h of training last month.
The Joint Helicopter School, operating under 723 Squadron at HMAS Albatross, Naval Air Station, Nowra in New South Wales, achieved an initial operating capability in early 2019.
It can potentially train up to 153 pilots, aviation warfare officers, aircrew, mission sensor operators, remote pilot warfare officers and instructors annually. Now, with 12 additional MH-60R naval helicopters and 29 new AH-64E Apache
