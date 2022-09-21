To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing raises HATS for Australian helicopter pilots

21st September 2022 - 23:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Nowra

RSS

This is one of the 15 H135 T2+ helicopters procured under the HATS programme managed by Boeing Defence Australia. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Training of helicopter pilots and aircrew continues apace for the Australian navy and army at Nowra.

Boeing Defence Australia continues to support the training of rotorcraft and UAV pilots for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Australian Army via its Helicopter Aircrew Training System (HATS). Indeed, it achieved a record 740h of training last month.

The Joint Helicopter School, operating under 723 Squadron at HMAS Albatross, Naval Air Station, Nowra in New South Wales, achieved an initial operating capability in early 2019.

It can potentially train up to 153 pilots, aviation warfare officers, aircrew, mission sensor operators, remote pilot warfare officers and instructors annually. Now, with 12 additional MH-60R naval helicopters and 29 new AH-64E Apache

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us