Indo-Pacific 2022: Australia seals MH-60R and AH-64E deals

Indo-Pacific 2022: Despite grim Reaper decision, GA-ASI retains hope
Naval Group was not present at the Sydney expo after cancellation of its submarine programme, but GA-ASI put in an appearance despite its own Australian setback.
On the eve of the Indo-Pacific 2022 naval exhibition in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) would receive 13 new Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters and the Australian Army a fleet of 29 Boeing AH-64E Apaches.
The Romeo deal is worth some A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion), plus an additional A$360 million will be spent on upgrading HMAS Albatross in Nowra, where existing MH-60Rs are based with 725 and 816 Squadrons.
To replace one helicopter lost in a crash in the Philippine Sea in October last year, the order was bumped up from the originally
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Naval Group was not present at the Sydney expo after cancellation of its submarine programme, but GA-ASI put in an appearance despite its own Australian setback.
The US Embassy to Kazakhstan revealed it had transferred Raven UAVs to Kazakhstan and trained the border guard in their use.
C-130J-30 aircraft in service with the Indian Air Force will undergo comprehensive maintenance from Marshall Aerospace.
The evolving threat posed by guided missiles has prompted the RAF and UK MoD to sign a strategic partnering agreement with Chemring Countermeasures UK.
BAE Systems is focused on international partnerships to sustain FCAS ambitions — although some observers are sceptical over the level of funding for the programme.
China claims first flight of 'innovative' new helicopter design, hinting at FVL-type technology developments for the long term. The PLA also continues to acquire Russian-built helicopters, with a recently disclosed order for the Mi-171Sh.