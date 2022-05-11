Indo-Pacific 2022: Australia seals MH-60R and AH-64E deals

On the eve of the Indo-Pacific 2022 naval exhibition in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) would receive 13 new Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters and the Australian Army a fleet of 29 Boeing AH-64E Apaches.

The Romeo deal is worth some A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion), plus an additional A$360 million will be spent on upgrading HMAS Albatross in Nowra, where existing MH-60Rs are based with 725 and 816 Squadrons.

To replace one helicopter lost in a crash in the Philippine Sea in October last year, the order was bumped up from the originally