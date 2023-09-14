DSEI 2023: Boeing and Red 6 partnership first to achieve successful AR integration on aircraft
Boeing announced on 13 September that its collaboration with Red 6 to integrate the latter company's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) on an aircraft has been successful.
The partners successfully integrated and flew augmented reality (AR) in a TA-4JA tactical aircraft as a precursor to testing it in a T-7 Red Hawk advanced trainer.
ATARS was designed to allow trainee pilots to see, identify and engage virtual threats and cooperate with virtual wingmen while airborne.
Related Articles
Red 6 secures funding for augmented reality system for trainer jets
Boeing launches T-7 Red Hawk EMD phase with US Air Force test flight
DSEI 2023: Striker II helmet programme for Typhoon fighter jet gets £40 million boost
The two companies announced an agreement last September that would see the incorporation of ATARS and an AR command and analytics data environment into the T-7 and F-15EX jets.
‘The successful series of ground tests and four flight sorties illustrate our collaborative ability to rapidly integrate, deliver and test new technology with the potential to change fighter pilot training for an entire generation,’ commented Donn Yates, executive director of Boeing air force fighters and trainers business development.
This development is the first of its kind since Red 6 began signing partnerships with defence giants a couple of years ago.
It was contracted by Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) in 2021 to integrate its ATARS system into the T-38 Talon. Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) are also looking to augment the TF-50 trainer and light attack fighter with ATARS. Last year, BAE Systems also inked a partnership with Red 6 to see how ATARS could be implemented into the Hawk.
Progress remains unknown on any of these programmes so far.
Concurrently, Boeing is working on other in-house head-mounted display (HMD) training solutions, including a live, virtual and constructive (LVC) VR training device for the T-7 aircraft.
Shephard was invited behind closed doors to try the advanced training system for the first time, in which instructors can engage with pilots during training sorties more easily than ever before.
Travis Willis, Boeing international business development for Red Hawk said while this VR solution is not included in the T-X contract the USAF awarded Boeing, he believes air forces will eventually adopt such technologies as they are looking to train pilots in the most effective way.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: Tekever to open new UK site, hints at scaled-up MALE UAV project
Tekever has unveiled its plans to expand in the UK market by establishing a new facility at West Wales Airport in Aberporth, and has also revealed first details of a new large UAV project.
-
DSEI 2023: First Azalea satellite cluster set for launch in early 2025
The first four multi-sensor Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites forming the first cluster of Azalea will be launched in early 2025 as part of a BAE Systems effort to demonstrate capability to the UK government and other potential customers.
-
DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract
Two more teams have announced their intentions to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme during DSEI 2023 in London.
-
DSEI 2023: Kongsberg Maritime unveils new Mission Bay Handling System
Kongsberg Maritime unveiled its new Mission Bay Handling System at DSEI 2023 and has signed a contract to supply Kamewa waterjets for 17 Jurmo-class landing craft for the Finnish Navy.
-
DSEI 2023: BMT reveals refined design for UK Fleet Solid Support Ship
Team Resolute member BMT has revealed full details of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ship design, with a focus on sustainability, multi-mission adaptability and future-proofing.