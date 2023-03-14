To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway chooses MH-60R Seahawk as NH90 replacement

14th March 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann, Matty Todhunter in London

The Norwegian government announced the termination of its NH90 NFH helicopter contract with NHIndustries last June. (Photo: US DoD)

Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks could conduct anti-surface warfare and search and rescue operations alongside UAVs such as the Skeldar V-200 for Norway.

Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram said in a press conference on 14 March that six Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks will replace the NH90 helicopters cancelled last year. 

If an agreement is reached between Norway and the US by the summer of 2023, the Seahawks could be delivered between 2025 and 2027 under an estimated contract value of $1,1 billion.

The Norwegian MoD said in a statement that the helicopters would ‘initially be used by the Coast Guard, but they will also be prepared to be equipped for anti-submarine operations'.

‘With new maritime helicopters, we continue to strengthen our defence

