Norway chooses MH-60R Seahawk as NH90 replacement

Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram said in a press conference on 14 March that six Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks will replace the NH90 helicopters cancelled last year.

If an agreement is reached between Norway and the US by the summer of 2023, the Seahawks could be delivered between 2025 and 2027 under an estimated contract value of $1,1 billion.

The Norwegian MoD said in a statement that the helicopters would ‘initially be used by the Coast Guard, but they will also be prepared to be equipped for anti-submarine operations'.

‘With new maritime helicopters, we continue to strengthen our defence