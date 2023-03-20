Germany to adapt Airbus H145 helicopters for combat role

The German MoD has expressed its intentions to buy 82 Airbus H145 civilian helicopters and convert some of them into armed aircraft to replace its Tiger fleet, internal military documents seen by BusinessInsider noted.

Berlin said it wants to convert 24 of the helicopters into H145M multirole platforms and arm them with anti-tank missiles.

The 82 helicopters would cost around £3.3 billion.

The H145M is capable of performing special operations, airlift, SAR, casevac/medevac, and armed scout and light attack missions.

The German Army operates 51 Tigers but was hesitant to buy upgraded models due to operational problems.