Germany to adapt Airbus H145 helicopters for combat role
The German MoD has expressed its intentions to buy 82 Airbus H145 civilian helicopters and convert some of them into armed aircraft to replace its Tiger fleet, internal military documents seen by BusinessInsider noted.
Berlin said it wants to convert 24 of the helicopters into H145M multirole platforms and arm them with anti-tank missiles.
The 82 helicopters would cost around £3.3 billion.
The H145M is capable of performing special operations, airlift, SAR, casevac/medevac, and armed scout and light attack missions.
The German Army operates 51 Tigers but was hesitant to buy upgraded models due to operational problems.
More from Air Warfare
Decision to delay UK's MQ-9B Protector programme cost £186 million
The Ministry of Defence's decision to delay the MQ-9B Protector programme by two years has cost the country £186 million, with total projected whole-life costs now at over £1.7 billion.
Poland to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days
Poland has pledged to deliver four MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in full working order, becoming the first NATO member to supply fighters to Ukraine. The Polish Air Force will replace them with FA-50 and F-35 jets.
Turkey considers ditching F-16 Block 70 request in favour of non-US alternative
Turkish officials are signalling dissatisfaction and contemplating abandoning plans to purchase F-16 Block 70s from the US as the deal stalemates, and the country faces hard economic decisions.
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.