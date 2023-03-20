To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany to adapt Airbus H145 helicopters for combat role

20th March 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The H145M is marketed as a multi-role platform. (Photo: Airbus)

Reports suggest Germany has decided to buy Airbus H145 aircraft and modify them for armed operations instead of opting for upgraded Tiger attack helicopters.

The German MoD has expressed its intentions to buy 82 Airbus H145 civilian helicopters and convert some of them into armed aircraft to replace its Tiger fleet, internal military documents seen by BusinessInsider noted.

Berlin said it wants to convert 24 of the helicopters into H145M multirole platforms and arm them with anti-tank missiles.

The 82 helicopters would cost around £3.3 billion.

The H145M is capable of performing special operations, airlift, SAR, casevac/medevac, and armed scout and light attack missions.

The German Army operates 51 Tigers but was hesitant to buy upgraded models due to operational problems.

