SEA nets Royal Navy in-service support contract

12th May 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The contract covers support for the Duke-class Type 23 frigate. (Photo: SEA)

Under a new contract with the UK MoD, SEA will provide in-service support for the Combat System Highway (CSH) on UK RN ships for five years.

The CSH is a communications backbone fitted on surface ships to pass information between C2, sensor and weapons systems.

It allows operators to determine the status of a combat system and ensure mission availability, making it a crucial element of RN ships.

SEA Fleet Wide Combat Management project manager Samantha Bassett said: 'With a detailed technical knowledge of the system and proven level of service on the CSH, SEA has demonstrated its ability to maintain the CSH's mission availability.

'We have a productive working relationship with SEA's in-service support team and look forward to working with them through the duration of this contract.'

Under the new award, SEA will support several ship types, including the Duke-class Type 23 frigates, among others. Work includes support for vessels and shore-based facilities.

SEA originally designed the CSH in the 1980s and provided in-service support over the network's life, including through technological refreshes.

