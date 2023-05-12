SEA nets Royal Navy in-service support contract
The CSH is a communications backbone fitted on surface ships to pass information between C2, sensor and weapons systems.
It allows operators to determine the status of a combat system and ensure mission availability, making it a crucial element of RN ships.
SEA Fleet Wide Combat Management project manager Samantha Bassett said: 'With a detailed technical knowledge of the system and proven level of service on the CSH, SEA has demonstrated its ability to maintain the CSH's mission availability.
'We have a productive working relationship with SEA's in-service support team and look forward to working with them through the duration of this contract.'
Under the new award, SEA will support several ship types, including the Duke-class Type 23 frigates, among others. Work includes support for vessels and shore-based facilities.
SEA originally designed the CSH in the 1980s and provided in-service support over the network's life, including through technological refreshes.
