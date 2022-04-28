IT2EC 2022: 4GD to deliver smart urban warfare training targets to the British Army

Immersive close combat training technology company 4GD has been awarded a contract to supply its SimStriker smart urban warfare training target to the British Army’s 16 Air Assault Brigade in Colchester.

The British Army will receive ten smart targets, marking the first delivery of SimStriker by 4GD.

While 4GD grapples with the global microchip supply shortage that imposes challenges in delivering contracts across the whole industry, the British Army is expected to begin training its soldiers on the SimStrikers before the end of this year, 4GD operations director Matthew Harrison told Shephard on 27 April during IT2EC 2022 in London.

The intelligent target is fitted with sensors that can accurately record the precision and firing rate of soldiers. The interactive mannequin can also pick up movement, light and sound and the SimStriker system can enable the target to vocally respond, raise the alarm, shoot back with non-lethal ammunition and drop on its base when engaged.

The sensitivity, reaction time and required number of strikes to drop the targets can be adjusted.

The new contract comes a year after 16 Air Assault Brigade finalised the installation of 4GD’s Level 2 SmartFacility. The implementation of SimStriker to this urban combat training solution raises it to Level 3, but it can be upgraded further to Level 5 (the maximum level).

When upgraded to Level 5, the smart targets are integrated into the ACIES IntegratedRealities synthetic environment from 4GD that combines real-world and virtual environments. If linked to ACEIS, the SimStriker operates both as a digital avatar and as a physical adversary.

When the physical or the digital target is engaged, the corresponding target also registers the strike.

The smart target is also an integral part of ECFECTUS, which is 4GD’s overarching data collection and analysis framework that collates information from soldiers, weapons, cameras and sensors of the SmartFacility.

Data drawn by all these elements allows soldier performance to be monitored during the training, which can lead to improved tactical functioning through impactful feedback on crucial aspects of urban warfare such as lethality, survivability, mobility and sustainability.

An additional element in the system also records the trainees’ eye-weapon alignment.

4GD founder Rob Taylor said: ‘SimStriker takes a bold step away from traditional wooden targets towards a new generation of smart-adversaries which add realism to simulations.’