Australia wants new simulators for M1A2 Abrams

Australia is seeking to improve its training capabilities as the army prepares to upgrade its existing M1A1 AIM Abrams MBTs to M1A2 configuration.

The Capability and Sustainment Group released an RfT for development and production of an immersive tactical trainer (ITT) on 12 June.

Under Project Land 907 Phase 2, the army is moving to the upgraded M1A2 variant, and this will require new support and training solutions for tankers.

The RfT, which closes on 11 September, calls for four fixed classroom-based ITT systems (ITT-F) that will simulate one troop of four Abrams M1A2s, and 12 containerised systems (ITT-C)