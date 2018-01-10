Australia targets Abrams upgrade and new engineering variants
Ahead of an industry consultation briefing to be held in February, this week the Australian Department of Defence released a pre-registration information pack laying out future plans for the M1 Abrams tank under Project Land 907 Phase 2, plus an extended family of engineering vehicles under Land 8160 Phase 1. The fleet of 13 M88A2 HERCULES recovery vehicles will also be upgraded to M88A3 configuration.
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