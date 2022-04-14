Australia selects Applied Virtual Simulation for Common Simulation Software

Significant improvements introduced to Austrian Army training
The Austrian Army's use of its new Small Arms Tactical Trainers is expected to help make training more valuable and relevant.
The Australian Defence Force has contracted Applied Virtual Simulation to deliver a suite of Common Simulation Software (CSS) and associated technologies. The contract is valued at AUD$17.9 million.
The project, Land Simulation Core 2.0 Tranche 1, will provide the Army with a suite of CSS for use by future simulators and in simulation-based combined arms training within an integrated virtual environment.
Land Simulation Core 2.0 will ensure new land combat platforms and training systems are able to interoperate to enable combined arms training effects by providing a suite of CSS and associated applications to provide a baseline for simulation-based training systems.
AVS Director Martin Carr described the company’s approach as ‘selecting the best applications available from around the world including US-based MAK Technologies and UK-based SimCentric’.
In addition to delivering the software applications, AVS will be creating hundreds 3D models and mapping thousands of square kilometres of real-world terrain into the simulation allowing soldiers to train together regardless of location.
