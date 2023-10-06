Archer receives first payment for US Air Force eVTOL pilot trainer
The USAF has provided Archer Aviation with its first instalment of nearly US$1 million on their recently announced contracts valued at up to $142 million.
The deal covers the delivery of a simulator that the USAF and Archer will jointly use for pilot training, flight control assessment and enhancing air force personnel understanding of Archer's eVTOL aircraft platform for civilian use, as well as its potential development for USAF purposes.
The simulator will also be deployed to key public and industry events to increase public awareness and engagement with eVTOL technology.
The company will supply up to six Midnight eVTOL aircraft to the USAF under the same contract.
Several more of Archer’s deliverables are already underway with the USAF as part of the contract, which include the sharing of wind tunnel testing reports, project-specific certification plans and Subject Specific Certification Plans.
Archer Aviation has been collaborating with the US DoD since 2021 through the USAF’s AFWERX programme to help assess the potentials of the vertical flight market and eVTOL technologies for the US services. The project has goals of bringing new technologies to the USAF by partnering with small businesses and start ups.
Archer’s Midnight aircraft’s target payload is approximately 1,000lbs (453kg) and has been designed for short-distance trips with the capability to carry four passengers and a pilot.
The manufacturer revealed its eVTOL platform last November, completed the manufacturing of the first aircraft recently and it is working to get the platform FAA certified by 2024.
HAL delivers India’s first LCA twin-seat trainer
India has received the first twin-seat trainer version of the Tejas aircraft manufactured by HAL.
Team Fisher achieves final milestone in Royal Navy training contract
Team Fisher, the Capita-led consortium overseeing the Royal Navy’s data and technology-focused training transformation programme Selborne, has completed the final milestone outlined in its original contract to expedite frontline personnel training.
Thailand inducts a dozen T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft
Thailand's air force can now train pilots on a dozen T-6C Texan II trainers, most of which underwent final assembly in the country.
Singapore Army experiments with robot dog teaming at Exercise Forging Sabre
The Singapore Army is testing robotic dogs and UAVs for urban operations on exercise in the US.