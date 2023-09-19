First US Air Force T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer poised to be delivered

Breaking through the storm clouds, the first T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer is now heading toward delivery, signalling a comeback for a programme that has weathered its fair share of turbulence in recent months.

Boeing is ready to deliver the first advanced trainer jet to the USAF, the company said last week.

The company officially completed a check-out process with the US government known as the weapon system’s material inspection and receiving report (DD250) on 14 September for the USAF’s first T-7A.

Five development aircraft will be delivered to the service, according to USAF programme lead Col Kirt Cassell. On a