First US Air Force T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer poised to be delivered
Breaking through the storm clouds, the first T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer is now heading toward delivery, signalling a comeback for a programme that has weathered its fair share of turbulence in recent months.
Boeing is ready to deliver the first advanced trainer jet to the USAF, the company said last week.
The company officially completed a check-out process with the US government known as the weapon system’s material inspection and receiving report (DD250) on 14 September for the USAF’s first T-7A.
Five development aircraft will be delivered to the service, according to USAF programme lead Col Kirt Cassell. On a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
DSEI 2023: 4GD to upgrade SimStriker smart target with generative AI and computational vision
Both the SimStriker enhancements involving computer vision and generative AI are currently in development, with some aspects already de-risked.
-
DSEI 2023: Forge decision tool to help develop British Army doctrine for new armoured vehicles
Hadean, ST Engineering Antycip and Cervus have announced a contract from the British Army for their Forge decision support tool for use at the Land Warfare Centre in a series of major experiments.
-
DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract
Two more teams have announced their intentions to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme during DSEI 2023 in London.
-
DSEI 2023: BAE Systems showcases OdySSEy, single synthetic environment training platform for first time
The ambitious BAE Systems OdySSEy, initiative, aimed at creating a future single synthetic environment (SSE) for military training, is making strides.
-
DSEI 2023: Boeing and Red 6 partnership first to achieve successful AR integration on aircraft
The partnership between Boeing and Red 6 has resulted in the successful flight testing of AR technology in a TA-4JA tactical aircraft, with plans to extend testing to the T-7 Red Hawk advanced trainer.
-
High-End Defense Training for Multipolar Threats
From US National Intelligence Council reports to defense and foreign policy commentary, much ink has been spilled in the last five years on changing power dynamics in the world order.