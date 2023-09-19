To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • First US Air Force T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer poised to be delivered

First US Air Force T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer poised to be delivered

19th September 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

A successful test in February led to further evaluation pf the T-7's escape system and flight control software. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing has completed crucial inspections of the T-7 Red Hawk, and five development aircraft are set to be delivered to the US Air Force, with hopes of completion by year-end. Despite setbacks, the programme is moving ahead, with further testing and detailed plans to replace the ageing T-38 Talon fleet.

Breaking through the storm clouds, the first T-7 Red Hawk jet trainer is now heading toward delivery, signalling a comeback for a programme that has weathered its fair share of turbulence in recent months.

Boeing is ready to deliver the first advanced trainer jet to the USAF, the company said last week.

The company officially completed a check-out process with the US government known as the weapon system’s material inspection and receiving report (DD250) on 14 September for the USAF’s first T-7A.

Five development aircraft will be delivered to the service, according to USAF programme lead Col Kirt Cassell. On a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us