UK-Brazilian initiative targets 2026 for low-cost military eVTOL

BAE Systems and Embraer Defense & Security aim to offer a jointly developed electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle for the defence and security market within four years — but there is at least one fly in the ointment.

The companies are evaluating the defence market for a military version of a civil eVTOL aircraft from Embraer company Eve.

Engineers from BAE Systems in the UK will work with an Embraer Defense & Security team based in Brazil to explore how a defence variant could be used for a range of applications such as personnel transport, ISR, disaster relief