UK-Brazilian initiative targets 2026 for low-cost military eVTOL

Raytheon gains StormBreaker production order
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
BAE Systems and Embraer Defense & Security aim to offer a jointly developed electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle for the defence and security market within four years — but there is at least one fly in the ointment.
The companies are evaluating the defence market for a military version of a civil eVTOL aircraft from Embraer company Eve.
Engineers from BAE Systems in the UK will work with an Embraer Defense & Security team based in Brazil to explore how a defence variant could be used for a range of applications such as personnel transport, ISR, disaster relief
Responses are due by 8 February to a Sources Sought notice for LMAMS.
Nacelle modifications for the CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor are intended to cut maintenance times and enhance availability of the aircraft.
At a time of rising peer and near-peer threats, enduring force readiness has never been more important for western militaries.
Welcome to Episode 2 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
Malaysia's air force is leasing four AW139 helicopters, and the first two were received last month.