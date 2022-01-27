To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK-Brazilian initiative targets 2026 for low-cost military eVTOL

27th January 2022 - 15:15 GMT | by Ian Parker in Portsmouth

A military version of the Eve eVTOL aircraft (pictured) is under consideration. (Image: Embraer)

BAE Systems and Embraer are working on a plan to offer military users a version of a commercial eVTOL aircraft by 2026, but one major technological problem stands in the way of success.

BAE Systems and Embraer Defense & Security aim to offer a jointly developed electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle for the defence and security market within four years — but there is at least one fly in the ointment.

The companies are evaluating the defence market for a military version of a civil eVTOL aircraft from Embraer company Eve.

Engineers from BAE Systems in the UK will work with an Embraer Defense & Security team based in Brazil to explore how a defence variant could be used for a range of applications such as personnel transport, ISR, disaster relief

