US Air Force continues to invest in eVTOL capabilities

The USAF has decided to purchase up to six Archer Aviation Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The contract is worth up to $142 million, and the execution phase will include the eVTOL platform.

Archer will also share additional flight test data and certification-related reports, pilot training and the development of maintenance and repair operations.

The company has been collaborating with the US DoD since 2021 through the USAF’s AFWERX programme to help assess the potentials of the vertical flight market and eVTOL technologies for the US services. AFWERX is aiming to bring new technologies to the USAF by