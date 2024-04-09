To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

All F-35 orders will include LED-based flight simulator, says Lockheed

9th April 2024 - 20:03 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

AMAZE was also set to reduce footprint and overall system complexity compared to projector-based systems. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Featuring advanced visual display technology and reduced lifecycle costs, Lockheed Martin's AMAZE simulators have promised to make training more affordable for both F-35 jets and other fixed-wing platforms in the future.

Every F-35 fighter order will include Lockheed Martin Amorphic Appearance Zero-Projector Environment (AMAZE) flight simulators from 2026, the company told Shephard at IT2EC 2024.

AMAZE visual display system was designed to offer next-generation display technology, with low maintenance, while maintaining high fidelity. The system has been said to increase visual system performance, expanding the simulator training curriculum opportunities, while decreasing the life cycle costs beyond traditional, projector-based systems in use today.

Jennifer Dotter, lead business development for AMAZE at Lockheed Martin, said that the acquisition cost of the simulator was similar to the costs of normal dome systems, but the sustainment

