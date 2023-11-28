I/ITSEC 2023: Lockheed Martin launches latest version of Prepar3D training solution

Lockheed Martin launch Prepar3D Version 6, the latest version of its visual simulation platform, at I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The solution would allow users to create training scenarios across aviation, maritime and ground domains. Version 6 boasts lighting and shadows that are more realistic than in previous versions, a Lockheed Martin official told Shephard.

The latest version also includes an entirely new atmospheric model that brings a higher level of realism and fidelity into the training environment.

Version 6 features a streamlined update process which the company said it expected to result in time savings and bandwidth improvements. Time savings will vary based on the changes in the Prepar3D update and user environment. Version 6 will no longer require any component to be uninstalled before updating.

One of the objectives of creating Version 6, the company official said, was to create an enhanced capability and higher quality training with increased output, while eliminating the need for hardware updates.

The visual simulation platform has been based on an open architecture which allows access to third-party developer or custom-generated content to support any platforms, Lockheed Martin said.

