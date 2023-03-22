Aeralis teams up with AI company on digital enterprise model for aircraft services
Aeralis has signed an MoU with AI-based aviation decision support software specialist Aerogility to evaluate opportunities for an aircraft service offering in the light fast jet defence market to support training and operational air support roles.
The companies will collaborate to create an Aeralis digital enterprise model, which will help in the development and sale of Aeralis aircraft services and digital offerings,
The MoU covers a range of Aerogility services, including AI-based enterprise digital decision support solutions that focus on optimising aircraft service whole-life costs and availability.
The partners hope this will help shape how the design of the Aerside system, common integrated logistics support system, spares, and trained technicians utilised across a fleet of Aeralis variants will deliver significant benefits, maximising aircraft availability at a reduced cost.
This partnership is the latest in a series of collaborations for Aeralis, which has been working with Thales UK, Atkins, Siemens, Martin-Baker, and Hamble Aerostructures to develop the aircraft.
Aeralis has also signed MoUs with Ascent Flight Training and AirTanker, marking a significant step in the Aeralis jet's development.
The company is currently in Phase two of a three-year contract with the RAF’s Rapid Capabilities Office, and most recently was awarded a £9m digital engineering contract from the MoD to access its digital engineering approach.
Aerogility’s software runs intelligent 'what-if' analysis and detailed business simulations of a company's operational performance. By using model-based AI, Aerogility helps companies make more informed business-critical decisions, delivering higher availability, lower costs, and safer operations.
