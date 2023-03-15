Aeralis partners with Japanese aircraft manufacturer at DSEI Japan
On the first day of DSEI Japan 2023 Aeralis announced it has partnered with Japanese aircraft manufacturer ShinMaywa.
The partners will seek to establish best practices in implementing digital engineering processes for aircraft design and manufacturing.
ShinMaywa, producer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force’s US-2 flying boat, is looking at the potential of introducing complete digital engineering processes, Aeralis noted in a statement.
Initial works will begin this month with experts from Aeralis, ShinMaywa and AeroSystems taking part in an open exchange of knowledge.
Aeralis CEO Tristan Crawford said: ‘Today’s signing between Aeralis and ShinMaywa represents a significant step in the future of aviation design and international collaboration.’
‘Application of digital transformation is crucial in the future [of] aircraft manufacturing. This collaboration is the first step towards future programmes and it contributes to enforcement of our aircraft manufacturing business,’ Katsuo Tanaka, president of the aircraft division at ShinMaywa, added.
At the end of 2022, the UK MoD awarded a digital engineering support service contract under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to Aeralis.
More from Air Warfare
-
Taiwan expands its UAV inventory to meet future threats
Taiwan is busy developing new types of UAVs to equip its armed forces.
-
Norway chooses MH-60R Seahawk as NH90 replacement
Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks could conduct anti-surface warfare and search and rescue operations alongside UAVs such as the Skeldar V-200 for Norway.
-
Lockheed Martin prepares first F-16 Block 70 fighters for Bahrain
The delivery of the latest configuration of the F-16 Fighter jet will strengthen US-Bahrain ties, will significantly enhance the Gulf country's air capabilities and has the potential to further increase demand for the jet in the region.
-
Australia donates two PAC-750 aircraft to PNG
Australia is donating a pair of PAC-750 XSTOL aircraft to Papua New Guinea.