Aeralis partners with Japanese aircraft manufacturer at DSEI Japan

On the first day of DSEI Japan 2023 Aeralis announced it has partnered with Japanese aircraft manufacturer ShinMaywa.

The partners will seek to establish best practices in implementing digital engineering processes for aircraft design and manufacturing.

ShinMaywa, producer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force’s US-2 flying boat, is looking at the potential of introducing complete digital engineering processes, Aeralis noted in a statement.

Initial works will begin this month with experts from Aeralis, ShinMaywa and AeroSystems taking part in an open exchange of knowledge.

Aeralis CEO Tristan Crawford said: ‘Today’s signing between Aeralis and ShinMaywa represents a significant step in the future of aviation design and international collaboration.’

‘Application of digital transformation is crucial in the future [of] aircraft manufacturing. This collaboration is the first step towards future programmes and it contributes to enforcement of our aircraft manufacturing business,’ Katsuo Tanaka, president of the aircraft division at ShinMaywa, added.

At the end of 2022, the UK MoD awarded a digital engineering support service contract under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to Aeralis.