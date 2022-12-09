UK, Italy and Japan tie the knot with joint fighter project

The UK, Japan and Italy have announced a new partnership under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to develop a trilateral next-generation fighter jet.

The announcement follows joint-concept studies by Rome, London and Tokyo launched during this year's Farnborough Air Show in July.

The deal sees work on the UK-led Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS), and Japan's F-X future fighter programme come together.

The GCAP project will have no lead nation or company overall. The programme will be of equal partnership with BAE Systems heading development on behalf of the UK, Leonardo for Italy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for Japan.

It also marks the first time Tokyo will work on a significant military equipment programme with a partner other than the US.

The triumvirate will now work to establish a core platform concept to kick off a development phase in 2025.

Ahead of this, the trio will also agree to cost-sharing arrangements based on national budgets and a joint cost assessment.

The three nations are targeting an in-service date of 2035 for the future fighter jet. (Image: BAE Systems)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: 'The international partnership we have announced today with Italy and Japan aims to do just that, underlining that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible.

'The next-generation of combat aircraft we design will protect us and our allies around the world by harnessing the strength of our world-beating defence industry – creating jobs while saving lives.'

The GCAP timeline remain as per Tempest and F-X – both targeted a 2035 in-service date.

As Shephard reported last July, the UK MoD is confident a low-observable demonstrator for Tempest FCAS would fly within the next five years.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Italy, Japan and the UK wrote: 'Through the GCAP, we will build on our longstanding defence relationships. The GCAP will accelerate our advanced military capability and technological advantage.

'It will deepen our defence co-operation, science and technology collaboration, integrated supply chains, and further strengthen our defence industrial base.'

The mammoth programme will bring together BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, MBDA UK, Leonardo UK, Japan's IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Avio Aero, Elettronica and Leonardo.

International collaboration has always been key to the success of the Tempest FCAS, but Japanese involvement is a particularly laudable coup for the UK.

BAE Systems Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said: 'The launch of the Global Combat Air Programme firmly positions the UK, alongside Japan and Italy, as leaders in the design, development and production of next generation combat air capability.

'With our UK industry partners, we look forward to strengthening our ties with Japanese and Italian industries as we work together to deliver this programme of huge importance to our global defence and security.'

Through a series of deals over the past year, the UK and Japan have pulled their fighter ambitions together piece by piece.

Hints came early this year when the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) said 'subsystem co-operation opportunities' were being explored with Japan.

In May, reports emerged that the F-X would be co-developed with the UK rather than Lockheed Martin from the US, partly owing to challenges relating to classified information.

Mitsubishi and BAE would work together on the airframe, and Roll-Royce and IHI co-developing the engine, it was said.

Around the same time the joint concept studies were announced during Farnborough in July, it was also announced that Leonardo UK and Mitsubishi Electric had defined the JAGUAR radar technology demonstrator concept.

All these steps brought the two programmes closer together, culminating in the almost inevitable announcement that the efforts would be combined.

The deal also plays into the UK's Indo-Pacific tilt as outlined in the Integrated Review.

As with many relationships, defence equipment relations also tend to lead to increased collaboration in other aspects of the defence sphere.

While Tempest was UK-led, the new GCAP will be a partnership of equals. (Image: BAE Systems)

Leonardo Electronics UK managing director Mark Hamilton said: 'The emergence of a single international programme, backed by three Governments, represents a major point of maturity for our shared combat air vision and a strong vote of confidence in the readiness of industry to deliver the programme.'

The company is working to develop the aircraft's integrated sensing, non-kinetic effects and integrated communications (ISANKE & ICS), which are critical capabilities.

The aircraft developed under GCAP will be equipped with ‘advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and [an] innovative data system’, the partners said.

Rolls-Royce Defence business development and future programmes EVP Alex Zino said work towards jointly designing, building and testing an engine demonstrator was progressing well and on track for delivery.

Commenting on the launch of the international collaboration, Enzo Benigni, Elettronica’s President and CEO, said: ‘The GCAP program is destined to revolutionize the technological capabilities of the industries, the future of the electronic defence in Europe and the way in which military operational scenarios have been operated so far, where interoperability capabilities, network connectivity, information superiority will be enhanced in order to fuel a deep integration within the main platform and between various piloted and unmanned platforms.’

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: 'This international partnership with Italy and Japan to create and design the next-generation of Combat Aircraft, represents the best collaboration of cutting edge defence technology and expertise shared across our nations, providing highly skilled jobs across the sector and long-term security for Britain and our allies.'

Both the UK and Japan said the GCAP partnership remains open for other international partners to join. However, Sweden, which had a minor involvement in FCAS since 2019, was not mentioned in the latest announcement.

Saab CEO Micael Johansson said in August that Sweden’s FCAS activities are ‘in hibernation period.’

In the middle of November, France, Germany and Spain have also reached an agreement on starting the next phase of development of their new fighter jet also dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than €100 billion ($103.4 billion).

It was agreed at the ‘highest government level’ that a cooperative approach on an equal footing would be pursued in the project, which is under overall French responsibility.