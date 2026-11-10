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US Navy weighs “Super Intelligence” role in designing a quieter SSN(X) attack submarine

10th November 2026 - 15:02 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Virginia-class attack submarine USS Washington undocks at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. (Photo: US Navy)

NAVSEA is exploring AI-assisted design for a larger, stealthier submarine with increased weapons capacity and uncrewed-system integration, with lead-boat procurement envisaged from 2040.

The US Navy (USN) is seeking industry concepts to use what it calls “Super Intelligence” to help design its new attack submarine (SSN(X)). The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) currently has an open presolicitation to gather information from potential suppliers by 13 November.

According to the notice, the branch plans to use an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) mechanism in the coming stage of this effort and an approach to reduce technical risk before procuring the first platform.

However, the paper left many questions unanswered around requirements, schedule and the extent of the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Shephard contacted

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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