US Navy weighs “Super Intelligence” role in designing a quieter SSN(X) attack submarine

The US Navy (USN) is seeking industry concepts to use what it calls “Super Intelligence” to help design its new attack submarine (SSN(X)). The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) currently has an open presolicitation to gather information from potential suppliers by 13 November.

According to the notice, the branch plans to use an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) mechanism in the coming stage of this effort and an approach to reduce technical risk before procuring the first platform.

However, the paper left many questions unanswered around requirements, schedule and the extent of the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Shephard contacted