US Navy weighs “Super Intelligence” role in designing a quieter SSN(X) attack submarine
The US Navy (USN) is seeking industry concepts to use what it calls “Super Intelligence” to help design its new attack submarine (SSN(X)). The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) currently has an open presolicitation to gather information from potential suppliers by 13 November.
According to the notice, the branch plans to use an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) mechanism in the coming stage of this effort and an approach to reduce technical risk before procuring the first platform.
However, the paper left many questions unanswered around requirements, schedule and the extent of the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Shephard contacted
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
European funding and NATO interoperability could shape Polish helicopter plans
Poland is seeking to update its transport helicopters as part of a wider military aviation modernisation programme, with EU funding requirements and NATO interoperability key considerations.
-
Poland air focus: $8.27 billion UAV market highlights value of long-term supplier relationships
Poland’s growing investment in UAVs highlights how recurring procurement contracts and continuous technological development can provide suppliers with sustained opportunities beyond initial acquisitions.
-
Canada’s submarine availability under pressure as Chicoutimi is unlikely to return to front-line duties
HMCS Victoria and HMCS Windsor could return from their current deep maintenance, but unconfirmed operational timelines leave questions over patrol capacity before the first CPSP arrives.
-
Canada accelerates uncrewed aerial system procurement for NATO and Arctic forces
Canada plans to acquire at least 120 uncrewed aerial systems through two competitions with combined funding ceilings of C$32 million.
-
US Navy keeps Super Hornet production restart option open, but without defined cost or timetable
The US Navy plans to preserve Super Hornet and Growler tooling as production winds down, with restart costs unassessed and final F/A-18 deliveries expected in late 2027.
-
Poland’s naval modernisation plans point to $13 billion market
Poland is reshaping its naval capabilities through investments in surface and undersea fleets, with further procurement opportunities expected into the 2030s.